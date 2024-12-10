Pasadena burglars lead police on chase in stolen getaway car

PASADENA, Md. — Seven burglaries solved in Pasadena.

Overnight Monday Anne Arundel County Police were alerted of a break-in at Kings Cleaners on Jumpers Hole Road.

Officers soon learned six other businesses at Crossroads Shopping Center were also burglarized.

Here's a list:



Kings Cleaners 8101 Jumpers Hole Rd. Beauty Nails 8103 Jumpers Hole Rd. Pizza Hut 8149C Ritchie Hwy. Turners Liquors 8052 Ritchie Hwy. Pasadena Wine and Spirits 354 Mountain Rd. Subway 801 Landmark Dr. EZ Quick Food Market 231 Mountain Rd.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a black Dodge Charger, which police later spotted on Quarterfield Road.

The driver took off leading officers on a chase along Route 295 in Prince George’s County.

Eventually the getaway car became disabled, prompting three suspects to bail-out.

Police caught one, 26-year-old Kendall Demarius Walton, of Washington D.C. The other two got away.

Inside the Charger, officers recovered a Glock handgun.

Turns out the car was previously reported stolen, as were the tags belonging to another vehicle.

Walton is now charged with numerous counts of second degree burglary, auto theft, and gun charges.

Police say he's a prior convicted felon, prohibited from possessing firearms.