Party with a different purpose

PIKESVILLE, Md — It’s lit. North Oaks Senior Living in Pikesville is hosting a glow stick dance party for adults with special needs.

The function is a special event for folks taking part in a summer camp being thrown at the retirement community.

The dance jam is cool, but what’s even better is the real movement it’s a part of—the camp.

As one would expect, the camp not only gives the residents of North Oaks a sense of community but also a chance to create friendships with the campers.

Several seniors made their way from their apartments down to the party room.

Some waved glow sticks and feathers to the beat of the music. Others, like Edith Sherr, got some moves in on the dance floor. She's 100 years old.

“It meant a lot to see how many happy people there are," said Sherr.

"In here, we welcome them and make them feel wanted and loved.”