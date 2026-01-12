Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Part of I-95 Southbound shut down in Howard County due to crash

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A traffic alert in Howard County.

All lanes of I-95 Southbound at MD-100 are closed due to a crash. According to MDOT, two vehicles are involved.

There is another crash on I-95 Southbound in Baltimore County that has all lanes closed near White Marsh Boulevard (UPDATE: all lanes are now back open as of 6:53 a.m.)

Tune into Good Morning Maryland for updates on the traffic conditions with Kristy Breslin.

