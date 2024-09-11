Parkville Middle School paraeducator wins state education award

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A paraeducator who's been at Parkville Middle School for five years has just won a state education award.

Meghan Anderson was named Education Support Professional of the Year by Maryland State Education Association.

She was surprised with the award on Sept. 6.

She first got the county-level version of the award in May.

Anderson has been a paraeducator in Parkville Middle School's Regional Social-Emotional Learning Program, and has been "praised for her rapport with students and ability to help them avoid crises, her collaboration with teachers, and her involvement in schoolwide activities," said Baltimore County Public Schools in a press release.

Anderson said in a statement:

I am deeply honored to be named MSEA's Education Support Professional of the Year. This recognition not only graciously reflects my drive and dedication to our amazing students, it is also a testament to the hard work and collaborative effort of my incredible fellow educators – without whom this award would not be possible.

She just began student-teaching at Carney Elementary School, and also co-sponsors S.A.D.D. (Students Against Destructive Decisions) and coaches badminton and tennis. She also served as a member of the BCPS Safe and Supportive Environments Advisory Group.

Before her current role, she was an additional assistant at Parkville Middle School.

Anderson is also on the Communications and Professional Development committee of the Education Support Professionals of Baltimore County (ESPBC).

She's working toward a bachelor's degree in early childhood education and special education at Bowie State University, as part of BCPS's Grow Our Own program.