Parking dispute turns deadly in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN, Md. — We're learning more about what led to a deadly shooting Wednesday inside a home in Brooklyn Park.

Charging documents allege that 70-year-old George Albert Summers became enraged with the victim over a parking dispute.

The victim died a day later. On Friday police identified him as 48-year-old Sharod Moore. Police say both men lived at the same address.

During an interview police say Summers admitted to the shooting. Following the incident he apparently waited for police, and was arrested on scene.

Although Summers and Moore were reportedly the only two people inside the home at the time of the shooting, a witness told detectives they heard Summers say he would breakdown Moore's bedroom door and kill him.

Summers is currently being held without bail, according to online court records. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 15.