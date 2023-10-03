Parking costs covered this week at Sinai Hospital thanks to the SECU Foundation

BALTIMORE — You never really know how an act of kindness can change someone's day.

Each October, the state employees credit union hosts kindness month.

They do one grand act of kindness for an organization that gives back to the community.

This year, it was Sinai Hospital.

"What we decided to do with them is pay for parking for all their visitors, Monday through Thursday, as a little gesture of kindness for the hospital visitors this week. We also did a little sprinkling of kindness throughout the emergency department with 300 pairs of compression socks for those health care heroes who are on their feet all day long," said Becky Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at SECU, President of the SECU Foundation.

Sinai Hospital was presented with a $15,000 check to cover parking costs.

As part of their campaign, SECU hopes to inspire 500,000 acts of kindness throughout the state.