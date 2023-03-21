Parents with 529 plans continue to push for bill after Crossover Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Parents with 529 plans are keeping up the faith as a key procedural deadline for lawmakers has passed and just weeks remain in the legislative session.

"We're confident in the leadership that they understand our situation, they feel it's disgraceful, they know we've been harmed and they're putting their trust in us to make things right," said Lisa Getter.

Treasurer Dereck Davis spoke to the committee remotely.

"I thought that bringing it under the state treasurer's office as it is and other jurisdictions might be able to help us get things back on track to the satisfaction of the stakeholders," said Davis.

The problem parents have with the bill is it doesn't give an exact plan for how to make them whole, which is what they want.

"Your constituents are looking to you for guidance, I too am looking to you for guidance on how to implement your will," said Davis.

"As a group we've put together 10 amendments we think will guide the committee and the legislature in making us whole. Most significantly is returning the 6% earnings to our accounts," said Getter.

We've been told the Senate is going to discuss the bill sometime this week.

It's estimated the entire group of parents is out between $300 and $500 million so it's easy to understand why they're fighting so hard.

"This bill doesn't go forward or something unexpected happens, we're not going anywhere," said Getter.

Maryland 529 maintains the stance that the accounts are correct.