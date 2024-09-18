Parents of Google co-founder to give $2M to UM College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The parents of Google co-founder Sergey Brin are giving $2 million to create a mathematics chair at University of Maryland, College Park.

Michael and Eugenia Brin have deep connections to the university; Sergey is a 1993 graduate, and Michael Brin was a longtime mathematics professor. Their other son, Samuel, is also a 2009 graduate.

The new $2 million donation is being accompanied by a matching state grant (the Department of Commerce's Maryland E-Nnovation Initiative), announced the Department of Commerce today.

The funding will create a Brin Endowed Chair in Mathematics, allowing UMD "to attract world-class faculty members who study fundamental areas of mathematics with modern applications," according to a press release.

University of Maryland, College Park President Darryll J. Pines said in a statement:

Michael and Eugenia Brin’s support for a new endowed chair will allow the Department of Mathematics to retain and recruit talented faculty members and students to the University of Maryland. We are grateful for the Brin family's leadership and the state of Maryland matching funding that will continue to propel our campus Fearlessly Forward.

It's the latest significant burst of funding from the Brin family.

They gave $4.75 million in 2021 toestablish the Brin Mathematics Research Center. Earlier this year, they also gave $27.2 million to endow the Brin Mathematics Research Center, create another Brin Endowed Chair, and pilot a Brin Maryland Mathematics Camp.

