Parents find the perfect gifts at UMB's Christmas Shop

BALTIMORE — In a room filled with toys, parents, aunts, uncles and grandparents searched for the perfect gift to get their child.

From action figures to coloring books, deciding what to get was tough.

"We got doll babies, we got Minecraft, and Super Mario., Barbie and Ken, Barbie accessories, oh my goodness we will love this stuff," said Nicole Smith.

Smith was shopping for her 13-year-old daughter Veronica.

"She has autism so she likes to keep busy with her hands and stuff," said Smith.

"These are fun, look they're like little emoji things," said on of the volunteers.

"Yes, these are little emoji type things so I know she's going to love it," said Smith.

Gary Alston was shopping for his nephews.

"We got some monster trucks, some Spider-man action figures, and things of that nature," said Alston.

Alston said today's event was well put together and a big help.

Adding his favorite thing about the holidays.

"Getting gifts and seeing the smile on the kids faces, knowing they had a good Christmas," said Alston.

The items bought were at a steep discount, the most expensive things were only five bucks.

All of the money goes towards helping people in the West Baltimore community.