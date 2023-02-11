Parents fight outside of Arundel Middle School

ODENTON, Md. — A fight between students led to a fight between their parents outside of Arundel Middle School Friday.

According to a letter sent to parents, the altercation stemmed from a fight between four students the day prior. Administrators and a school resource officer broke up that fight.

When the families were notified of the fight, an argument ensued between some of the parents on Thursday. The SRO officer requested additional officers to assist.

As the argument continued, the principal contacted the Police Department as a precaution because students who were still at the building for afterschool activities.

"Members of the families regained their composure without any physical contact and were leaving our school as students were scheduled to dismiss from afterschool activities. We held students indoors for a minute or two, and they dismissed without any interaction with the families," according to Thursday’s letter.

On Friday, what was meant to be a follow-up meeting to the events of Thursday turned into a physical fight between the parents, even through the families weren't supposed to be there at the same time.

"I want to be clear that we did not schedule meetings with these adults so that they would be on our campus at the same time. Nonetheless, that is what occurred," said Principal George Lindley in Friday’s letter to parents.

Police were also called the school again. No weapons were involved in the fight, and it never made it inside the building.

"While I understand that fear among families and while some students in classrooms with windows could certainly see what was occurring, I want to assure you instruction continued on a normal schedule inside and our students and staff were not in any danger," said Principal Lindley.

As of right now, it is unclear whether charges were filed against any of the family members involved in the fight.

"I want to emphasize that the vast majority of our students and families at Arundel Middle School are exhibiting behaviors appropriate to a place of learning. I applaud them and encourage everyone not to let incidents like yesterday and today become the things for which our school is known. There are great things happening here and we all need to support our students fully," said Principal Lindley.