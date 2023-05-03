Parents charged with murder of daughter in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two parents are facing murder charges after their daughter died in their care.

On Tuesday officers were called to the 9400 block of Quill Place for reports of a person not breathing.

When they arrived they spoke with the parents, 40-year-old Cynthia Moore and 45-year-old Dominique Moore.

The mother told police their daughter, 17, suffered from multiple sclerosis and diabetes, and had recently been diagnosed with COVID. She said the young girl was having trouble breathing and collapsed.

She also told police the young girl had not seen a doctor in two years.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the home and pronounced the young girl dead at the scene.

According to police, six children, ranging from 5 to 15-years-old, were removed from the home due to unsanitary living conditions. Two 18-year-olds lived in the residence as well.

An autospy of the young girl was performed at the Office of the Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where they ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

Both parents were charged with one count of second-degree murder and six counts of neglect of a minor.