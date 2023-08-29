Parents angered by canceled bus routes in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. — On the first day of school in Howard County, the bus ran late getting Jessica Reeder’s children to school and even later getting them home.

The second day of school was even worse.

“They never got picked up, because they don’t have a bus now,” said Reeder, “They’ve been canceled for the rest of the week. So I don’t drive, so now I have to figure out a way to get them to school every day.”

Over the summer, the school system brought in Zum Transportation from out of state to provide the bulk of the service, but problems arose on Monday when a number of drivers called out and those who showed up had trouble moving 250 buses off the lot in Jessup around the same time.

“I was on time. Like I said, my parents are beautiful. They’re nice. They’re patient and they understand,” said Renee Carter who drives a bus and trains other drivers for the company, “So you’ve got to understand it’s the first couple of days of school or what not and some of us are going to be kind of late, you know what I mean?”

Carter’s experience was apparently the exception as a group on social media tracking the bus problems suggested that 60 of 78 schools had buses, which either didn’t show up at all or ran late during the day.

Whatever the excuse, canceling 20 routes has left parents in a pinch, and Reeder says she can’t walk her eight and nine-year-olds to and from Bryant Woods Elementary School every day, more than a mile away from her home.

“I really have no way to get there, because everyone’s at work,” said Reeder, “I don’t really have a lot of family here so it’s just me.”

“So your kids may have to miss?” we asked her.

“Yes, basically, so there’s nothing else I can do, because it’s too far to walk,” she replied, “I can’t walk there.”

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in response to the school bus challenges: