Parents angered by canceled bus routes in Howard County

COLUMBIA, Md. — On the first day of school in Howard County, the bus ran late getting Jessica Reeder’s children to school and even later getting them home.
The second day of school was even worse.
“They never got picked up, because they don’t have a bus now,” said Reeder, “They’ve been canceled for the rest of the week. So I don’t drive, so now I have to figure out a way to get them to school every day.”
Over the summer, the school system brought in Zum Transportation from out of state to provide the bulk of the service, but problems arose on Monday when a number of drivers called out and those who showed up had trouble moving 250 buses off the lot in Jessup around the same time.
“I was on time. Like I said, my parents are beautiful. They’re nice. They’re patient and they understand,” said Renee Carter who drives a bus and trains other drivers for the company, “So you’ve got to understand it’s the first couple of days of school or what not and some of us are going to be kind of late, you know what I mean?”
Carter’s experience was apparently the exception as a group on social media tracking the bus problems suggested that 60 of 78 schools had buses, which either didn’t show up at all or ran late during the day.
Whatever the excuse, canceling 20 routes has left parents in a pinch, and Reeder says she can’t walk her eight and nine-year-olds to and from Bryant Woods Elementary School every day, more than a mile away from her home.
“I really have no way to get there, because everyone’s at work,” said Reeder, “I don’t really have a lot of family here so it’s just me.”
“So your kids may have to miss?” we asked her.
“Yes, basically, so there’s nothing else I can do, because it’s too far to walk,” she replied, “I can’t walk there.”
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball issued the following statement in response to the school bus challenges:
With the start of the 2023-2024 school year on Monday, August 28th, our Howard County Government team is aware of the widespread school bus challenges, delays and temporary route cancellations associated with the Howard County Public School System (HCPSS). I share in the frustration that too many students, parents and families have experienced with these transportation hurdles.
While the County is a funding partner for HCPSS, the school system is a separate governmental entity, with a separately elected Board of Education. HCPSS has exclusive and sole authority over student transportation services, including school bus routes. Specific concerns regarding delays and temporarily canceled routes can be directed to here
Earlier this year, the County fully funded the Board of Education’s transportation budget request for this school year with an $8.2 million increase over last year. Over the last four years, the County has increased HCPSS’s Student Transportation budget by approximately 40 percent over previous years' funding levels.
Throughout the summer, County teams worked hard to complete more than 85 infrastructure projects to improve school walking routes. These projects included crosswalks, sidewalks, ADA ramps, pathways, roadway signage and more. We stand ready to continue to respond to pedestrian safety and access improvements identified in collaboration with our community. In addition, our Howard County Police Department has worked to ensure that every school crossing guard location was fully staffed at the start of the school year. This effort has included an increase of 22 new crossing guards for this school year.
As we navigate these transportation challenges, as a community, I want to thank all the hardworking educators and bus drivers who are working tirelessly to support our students and families this week. While this is a challenging time, please remember to treat them with respect and patience as they work to support the needs of our students.
As your Howard County Executive and as a parent, I too want improved school transportation services to ensure that all our students can safely and efficiently travel to and from their schools.”