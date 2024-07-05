Watch Now
Parades, pets, and American pride

The American Visionary Art Museum held its fan favorite July 4th Pet Parade and fur baby talent show Thursday morning. One of the best athletes in the house was a dog named Sly. It was his third year showing his paws at the event.
"He's the nation's greatest Olympian," said Nia Dickens from Windsor Mill.

"He has a gold in sleeping, a gold in eating, a bronze in swimming, but he's a scoundrel. He's a charmer, and people love him."

Trophies were given for a wide range of categories for the parade and pet talent show.

Some of the more notable ones were Most Patriotic, Ready-for-Prime-Time Pet Talent, Best Pet Haute Couture (Best Costume), and Best Visionary Pet Hair-do. The grand prize, Most Visionary Pet 2024, is given to the animal that represents the true spirit of America.

