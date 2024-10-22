Papi's Taco Joint owner comes under fire after coming face to face with burglars

BALTIMORE — A scary situation for a local business owner.

Overnight Monday Papi's Taco Joint in Hampden was burglarized.

The owner says he caught the thieves red handed leaving the restaurant.

He soon came under fire.

"A little after 4am our owner pulled up and saw 2 people leaving the building," Papi's said in a Facebook Post. "As he followed them they ran to a car and fired 2 shots at him."

Luckily, the owner wasn't hit.

Despite the panic, the owner was able to prevent the crooks from taking off in their getaway car.

"In a panic he rammed their vehicle , eventually disabling their car," Papi's explained on social media.

The masked burglars ultimately scattered on foot, making off with a safe and some liquor.

According to the restaurant, police recovered the gun and much of the stolen property.

In their Facebook post, Papi's shared surveillance footage of the break-in and crash outside.



We've reached out to police for comment, and are awaiting to hear back.