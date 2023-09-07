Pair sentenced in home invasion that claimed life of YMCA Coach Jordan Taylor

BALTIMORE — Two men learned their fate for their role in a November 2019 home invasion that claimed the life of YMCA Coach Jordan Taylor.

On Thursday, a Baltimore City judge sentenced Kahlil Madden to 40 years behind bars for burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Taylor's suspected killer, Aaron Butler, was handed a lifetime sentence, but all but 35 years was suspended.

The pair was convicted in April for fatally shooting Taylor through a door while trying to break into his apartment on Clifton Avenue.

Police believed they staked out the location in search of a safe, but ended up targeting the wrong home.

Surveillance footage showed the suspects roaming outside Taylor's home, with a dark SUV leaving the scene afterwards.

According to charging documents, that vehicle turned out to be stolen. Detectives linked Madden through DNA found inside the car.

Cell phone records and social media were also used to tie Madden to the murder.

Back in February of 2021 police arrested two additional suspects in connection with Taylor's murder. One of them, Donta Holdclaw, died before trial, while the second was ultimately not charged due to insufficient evidence.

