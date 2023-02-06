Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pair of teens charged in double shooting that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore

Bullets.png
Stock Photo
Bullets.png
Posted at 12:21 PM, Feb 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-06 12:22:09-05

BALTIMORE — A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.

It happened just after 2pm on January 6, in the 1100 block of Cambria Street.

Police say the suspects fired into a group of kids without warning, wounding a 16 year-old boy and 17-year-old girl.

Both victims survived their injuries.

The suspects, also ages 16 and 17, were arrested on January 11 and February 3 respectively.

Due to their ages the suspects names are being withheld. Both are facing attempted murder charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices