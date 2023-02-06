Pair of teens charged in double shooting that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A pair of teens have been charged in a double shooting last month that left two other teenagers injured in South Baltimore.

It happened just after 2pm on January 6, in the 1100 block of Cambria Street.

Police say the suspects fired into a group of kids without warning, wounding a 16 year-old boy and 17-year-old girl.

Both victims survived their injuries.

The suspects, also ages 16 and 17, were arrested on January 11 and February 3 respectively.

Due to their ages the suspects names are being withheld. Both are facing attempted murder charges.