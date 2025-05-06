Pair of teens accused of assaulting and robbing two women while gardening

BALTIMORE — Two teens have been arrested following a robbery and assault in North Baltimore Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 700 block of Woodbourne Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Police say an two women, ages 82 and 64, were gardening when they were approached by the teens.
The suspects allegedly chased the women, and struck the 82-year-old in the head before taking her belongings and vehicle.
Both suspects were detained after a brief chase.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old. Both were released to their parents and have a prior robbery arrest.
The 17-year-old was placed on electronic monitoring.