Pair of teens accused of assaulting and robbing two women while gardening

BALTIMORE — Two teens have been arrested following a robbery and assault in North Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Woodbourne Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Police say an two women, ages 82 and 64, were gardening when they were approached by the teens.

The suspects allegedly chased the women, and struck the 82-year-old in the head before taking her belongings and vehicle.

Both suspects were detained after a brief chase.

Officers arrested a 16-year-old and 17-year-old. Both were released to their parents and have a prior robbery arrest.

The 17-year-old was placed on electronic monitoring.