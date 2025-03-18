Watch Now
Pair of teens accused of a series of robberies targeting students in Towson area

Baltimore County Police car
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Police have arrested two teens in connection to a string of robberies in the Towson area.

Police say the suspects approached their victims, held them at gun point and robbed them.

Both victims attend school in the area. One attends high school, the other is in college.

Community members helped police get a description of the suspects.

After further investigation, detectives arrested a 17-year-old who has been charged as an adult. Charges against the teen include armed robbery.

The second suspect, 19-year-old Immanuel Robinson, faces charges that include armed robbery, first-degree assault, as well as being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Robinson remains held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

