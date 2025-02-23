Pair of police officers killed in the line of duty began law enforcement careers in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Police Department is grieving the loss of two former seasonal officers.

Three officers in the neighboring states of Virginia and Pennsylvania were killed in the line of duty over the last 48 hours.

Two of them began their law enforcement career in Ocean City.

Officers Cameron Girvin and Christopher Reese, of the Virginia Beach Police Department, died after being shot during a traffic stop Friday evening.

Girvin served as public safety aid on the OC boardwalk back in 2018, before joining the Virginia Beach Police force in 2020. He was 25-years-old.

"These officers were not just members of this department; they were family, friends, and heroes," Virginia Beach Police said in a statement. "Their sacrifice is a painful reminder of the daily dangers our officers face and their unwavering commitment to serve with honor and integrity."

Tragedy struck again on Saturday, this time at UPMC Memorial hospital in West Manchester Township.

That's where a gunman opened fire killing one officer and wounding two others, along with three hospital staffers.

The fallen officer was identified as Andrew Duarte, of the West York Borough Police Department.

MORE: Police officer killed after responding to a shooting at a central Pennsylvania hospital

Like Girvin, Duarte started in the police profession on a seasonal basis in Ocean City during the summer of 2016.

From there he went onto spend five years with the Denver Police Department, and then transferred to West York in 2022.

"Losing one of our own, no matter where they served, is a profound reminder of the risks we take and the bond we share," said Ocean City Interim Chief Michael Colbert. The seasonal program offered by the Ocean City Police Department has jump-started law enforcement careers all across the county. This experience leaves an impression on everyone, leading them to keep ties with the Ocean City Police Department and our community."