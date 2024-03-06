Pair of game-worn Deion Sanders Baltimore Ravens' cleats now for sale

BALTIMORE — Cleats worn by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders are now for sale.

The pair of game-worn cleats are from his final game with the Ravens against the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens' starting right inside linebacker, Tommy Polley, was given the cleats after the game by Sanders.

"I have Deion Sanders' last pair of cleats that he wore in a game. We played Cleveland and I said, 'Let me get those cleats.' I didn't even get him to sign them. Deion played so long that when I was young, I followed his career, then got to play with him. It was surreal," Polley said.

They are up for bid in the Lelands Winter Classic Auction, which runs through March 16.

The current bid for the shoes is $1,464.00.

