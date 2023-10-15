Paddling with Purpose: Annapolis Dragonfest raises money for breast cancer survivors

ANNAPOLIS — It was not the best weather for a boat day on Saturday, but that didn't dampen a local non-profit's mission.

The Annapolis Dragon Boat Club held their annual Dragonfest to raise money for people recovering from breast cancer.

The club was started in 2020 by Mike Ashford, an Annapolis restaurant owner who had breast cancer himself.

Boaters say besides raising funds, the sport itself is great for recovery.

​"It's a great way to reduce lymphedema, and there's a lot of benefits to joining a club like this because it really does provide an opportunity for ladies and gentlemen supporters and survivors warriors battling breast cancer to get together and support a great cause on the water together," Lisa McKnight, co-chair of Annapolis Dragonfest, said.

The club currently has two new boats and is looking to purchase a third, and they're always looking for new members.