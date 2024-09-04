Packing the backpacks at Lansdowne Elementary

Can a kid in elementary school ever have enough pencils and pens?

Parents do their best to make sure students are prepared when they head back to school, but a little extra supplies never hurt.

The Preston Mitchum Junior Foundation gave out 300 backpacks today at Lansdowne Elementary. Each bookbag was practically bursting with every item needed to have a successful school year.

"We have backpacks filled with school supplies such as notebooks, pencils, crayons, rulers, erasers, gluesticks, scissors—the things they need day to day,” said Alexandra Maher, community school facilitator at Lansdowne Elementary.

Part of the supplies donated to our stock the school drive this year also went to Preston Mitchum Foundation giveaways.

The event at Lansdowne was also a resource fair for parents with the schools food and nutrition partners, mental health counseling, and organizations like the public library and Cub Scouts.