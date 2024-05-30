Packing bags for UB: City College building gets makeover

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City College is getting a makeover. During the renovations, the school will move to the University of Baltimore.

The school system will pony up $9.8 million to make the move happen.

The deal was stamped on Tuesday night by the city school's board of commissioners. The renovations are long overdue, as the City College building is over 100 years old, making it the third oldest high school in the U.S.

Baltimore City Schools will pay a dollar a year to use a section of UB’s academic center.

New classrooms, restrooms, and a cafeteria will be added to the UB center.