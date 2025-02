PA stabbing suspect arrested in Baltimore

HAMPDEN, Md. — A Pennsylvania man wanted for a York County stabbing was arrested Tuesday morning in Hampden.

Baltimore police said Nassir Jenrette, 27, of Harrisburg, was apprehended at about 8:30 a.m. on Falls Road near 37th Street Tuesday, on a fugitive warrant.

Jenrette is charged with attempted murder and related crimes, after a Jan. 16 stabbing in a vehicle in Newberry Township, Pa.

Police there believe it was a targeted incident. He is being held in Maryland pending extradition to Pennsylvania.