Oxon Hill man convicted of 2021 murder of student athlete

Posted at 4:46 PM, Jul 13, 2023
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A 32-year-old Oxon Hill man was convicted of killing Dorian Hurd, a 20-year-old student athlete.

According to the Office of the State's Attorney for Prince George's County, Tevin Ream was found guilty of first-degree murder, and the use of a handgun in the commission of a felony and related charges.

On March 18, 2021, officials say Ream shot Hurd, seemingly without motive.

Hurd had gone to a tattoo shop to get a tattoo at a strip mall in the 4300 block of St. Barnabas Road.

When he stepped outside, surveillance video showed Ream pass by him closely.

Within minutes, Ream opened fire on Hurd, who fell to the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ream then took off across the street and tried to dump the gun.

He entered a cleaners and hid the weapon. Officers arrested him as he exited the business.

