Owner of home destroyed by massive sinkhole gets $250,000 from Baltimore City

Posted at 1:08 PM, Mar 06, 2024
BALTIMORE — This July will mark two years since a massive sinkhole destroyed several homes along the 700 block of E. North Avenue.

Quentin Bell is one of the owners who lost everything.

For months the City denied him compensation, claiming they weren't notified of existing problems with the century-old storm drain that collapsed underneath the homes.

With nowhere to turn Bell sued.

On Wednesday Baltimore City's Board of Estimates finally agreed to settle with Bell for $250,000.

As part of the agreement, the City will take full ownership of the now condemned property.

