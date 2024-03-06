Owner of home destroyed by massive sinkhole gets $250,000 from Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — This July will mark two years since a massive sinkhole destroyed several homes along the 700 block of E. North Avenue.

Quentin Bell is one of the owners who lost everything.

For months the City denied him compensation, claiming they weren't notified of existing problems with the century-old storm drain that collapsed underneath the homes.

RELATED: North Ave. homeowner hopeful for city's 'change of heart' amid pending lawsuit

With nowhere to turn Bell sued.

On Wednesday Baltimore City's Board of Estimates finally agreed to settle with Bell for $250,000.

MORE: Homeowners forced to pay a mortgage for homes that were torn down from sinkhole

As part of the agreement, the City will take full ownership of the now condemned property.