BALTIMORE — Top of the world!

That's how the owner, Riccardo, of Baltimore's Sotto Sopra Italian restaurant felt after doing the unthinkable.

Accompanied by his brother Subash, Riccardo and his team climbed to the top of Mount Everest!

When they got to the top, they planted a flag that reads: "Sotto Sopra on top of the world."

He leaves this messages for past and current employees.

"You are special and now you have made it to the top of the world! Be proud."