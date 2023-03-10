Owings Mills Jewish Community Center holds ribbon cutting for new grand lobby

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — From food to the stomach to food for the mind and soul.

The Gordon Center for Performing Arts in Owings Mills held a ribbon cutting on Thursday for their brand new grand lobby.

Located on the campus of the Rosenbloom Owings Mills Jewish Community Center, the Gordon showcases state of the art live performances.

These new upgrades will make vital community service even better.

"It elevates the whole experience. When people come here we want them to relax and feel special and get away form the trials and tribulations and relax and enjoy life and community so these new renovations just enhance the experience we've already been providing. But we're going to be seeing some real beautiful and diverse programming happening now," said Barak Hermann, CEO of the JCC of Greater Baltimore.

Coming up at the Gordon this season, In Gratitude, a tribute to Earth, Wind, and Fire, Beatles Vs. Stones, and the Baltimore Jewish Festival.