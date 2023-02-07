Watch Now
Owings Mills couple wins free mortgage payments for a year

Next Step Realty announces first time homebuyers Patrick and Lenore as the winners of their Mortgage On The House Sweepstakes
Posted at 7:22 PM, Feb 06, 2023
OWINGS MILLS — How'd you like the first year of your mortgage paid for on a brand new house? For one Owings Mills couple, that dream came true.

Next Step Realty announced first time homebuyers Patrick and Lenore as the winners of their Mortgage On The House Sweepstakes today, meaning they pay for the entire first year of their new house's mortgage.

Next Step Realty automatically enters anyone who purchases a home with them for the sweepstakes every year as a way to give back to their buyers.

Last year's winner was a teacher from Baltimore County.

