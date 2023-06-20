Watch Now
Overturned tractor-trailer sends two people to hospital in Harford County

Abingdon Fire
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jun 20, 2023
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer was overturned on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway in Abingdon, Tuesday afternoon.

This resulted in diesel fuel leaking and a hazmat unit to be called to the scene according to the Harford County Fire Department.

Two people were sent to the hospital and their conditions are currently unknown.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway (MD-24) remains blocked at Singer Road, expect delays.

