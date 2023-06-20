Overturned tractor-trailer sends two people to hospital in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A tractor-trailer was overturned on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway in Abingdon, Tuesday afternoon.
This resulted in diesel fuel leaking and a hazmat unit to be called to the scene according to the Harford County Fire Department.
Two people were sent to the hospital and their conditions are currently unknown.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway (MD-24) remains blocked at Singer Road, expect delays.
North bound Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway (MD-24) remains blocked at Singer Road in #AbingdonMD due to the crash with overturned tractor trailer. @HarfordCoDES hazmat team contained leaking diesel fuel & EMS units transported 2 patients to @HopkinsBayview.— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 20, 2023
