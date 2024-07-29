Overstock Outlet offers free furniture if O's win World Series

BALTIMORE — What are the odds that the Birds are going to the World Series this year?

A north Baltimore furniture store is willing to bet on it.

Overstock Outlet, on Sisson Street in the Remington area, says it will fully pay off all purchases made between July 19 and Aug. 19 - if the Orioles win the 2024 World Series.

Store owner Dan Shuman said in a press release:

Overstock Outlet has always been about giving back to our community, and this promotion is our way of sharing in the excitement of the Orioles’ potential World Series win. We’re inviting all Orioles fans to take part in this unprecedented opportunity by offering a full refund on the first $250,000 in purchases, so come shop with us while we cheer on the Orioles!

Abel Communications Overstock Outlet



The store is at 2811 Sisson Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The World Series starts on Oct. 25.

The Orioles currently lead the American League East with a record of 62 wins and 43 losses. The Yankees, however, are less than two games behind them.

