Overnight triple shooting in Laurel leaves two dead

Tim Pruss, MyDrone.Pro
Aerial photos from scene of triple shooting in Laurel (March 12, 2024)<br/>
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 12, 2024
LAUREL, Md. — An overnight triple shooting in Laurel has left two people dead.

It happened around 1:30 in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Responding officers discovered to gunshot victims at the location. One died on scene, while the other passed away at a local hospital.

A third victim took themselves to an area hospital, where their condition is unknown.

What led to the shooting remains unclear.

Police haven't said if the victims were targeted, or if any potential suspect was identified.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

