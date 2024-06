BALTIMORE — An overnight three alarm fire in Canton has left eight homes damaged.

Flames broke out shortly before 3am in the 3000 block of Hudson Street.

Fire was discovered coming from the roof of one structure, quickly extending to others next door.

Four rooftop decks were taken out in the process.

The only injury reported was to a firefighter who is expected to fully recovery.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation.