Overnight motorcycle crash in Pasadena kills one man

PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed one person Sunday in Pasadena.

The crash reportedly happened just after 2 a.m. at Ft. Smallwood Road and Juneway Road.

Authorities say the victim, now identified as 24-year-old William Brown III of Glen Burnie, was traveling southeast on Ft. Smallwood Road when he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.