Overnight house fire kills two in Calvert County

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating an overnight house fire that killed two people in Huntingtown, Calvert County.

Multiple fire departments responded to the 1600 block of Maurham Ct., around 3:00 a.m., after a neighbor discovered the house engulfed in flames.

Upon arrival, they were told two people might still be trapped inside the home.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to control the one-alarm blaze, however the home eventually collapsed.

According to officials, two adult victims were located within the remains of the home after several hours.

The victims were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death and where they will be positively identified.

A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals, along with K9s Zorro and Sky, are actively investigating.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation.

This story will continue to be updated when more information is available.