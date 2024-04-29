Watch Now
Overnight hit and run crash leaves man dead in Jessup

JESSUP, Md. — A person is dead following an overnight hit and run crash in Jessup.

Howard County Police say a man was crossing Washington Boulevard at Patuxent Range Road, when he was struck by a car.

The unidentified pedestrian died on scene, while the driver fled.

Police described the hit and run vehicle as a dark-colored sedan.

While the cause remains under investigation, the man reportedly was not in a cross-walk when he was hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Germain at 410-313-3205 or sgermain@howardcountymd.gov.

