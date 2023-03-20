Watch Now
Overnight fire leaves two dead in St. Mary's County

Posted at 9:36 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 09:36:14-04

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — An overnight fire in St. Mary's County has left two people dead.

Fire crews were called around 1:19am to a home in the 21700 block of Cabot Place in Lexington Park.

On scene crews learned that two people had already escaped, but two others were still trapped.

Firefighters soon discovered the two missing people dead inside the home on the second floor.

It took 40 firefighters to control the flames.

Right now the cause is unknown, however the fire is believed to have started in the basement.

So far investigators have been unable to get to the basement due to flooding.

The names of the victims have not been released.

