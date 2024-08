An early morning fire in Towson injured four children and two adults.

Baltimore County Firefighters responded to the 8400 block of Greenway Road just after midnight for an apartment fire.

When they arrived, they found fire showing from a second-floor apartment with people trapped inside.

EMS transported the four children with minor burns and two adults with serious injuries to area hospitals.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before 1 a.m.