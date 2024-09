EDGEWATER, Md. — A 19-year-old motorcycle rider is dead following an overnight crash in Edgewater Sunday.

Anne Arundel County Police say Daniel Joseph Helmly Jr. was riding north on Solomon’s Island Road, when he collided with an oncoming Ford Expedition trying to make a left turn on Old South River Road.

Helmly, of Lothian, died on scene. The Ford driver and her passenger were each taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.