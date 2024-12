BALTIMORE — One person is dead following an overnight fire in Baltimore's Mount Vernon neighborhood.

Flames broke out around 12:30am Monday in 900 block of N. Calvert Street.

Heavy smoke was discovered coming from the second floor of an apartment building.

Six people in three apartments were forced to evacuate. They are safe. However, one person in the building died.

The fire was contained within about an hour.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.