Over 4,000 homes added to Howard County's "Feed the Bin' program

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced March 28 that over 4,000 homes will be added to the county's Feed the Bin program.

The program is a composting service offered to most parts of Howard County.

Those homes in Laurel, Savage and Annapolis Junction at will get those services at no extra cost.

“Howard County leads in the fight against climate change through a commitment to environmental protection and a focus on energy independence. Our Feed the Green Bin curbside food waste pickup program is a win-win for the county, our residents, and the environment,” said Ball. “The program offers households in eligible trash service zones the ability to separate food waste from other garbage and recyclables for weekly curbside pickup – at no additional charge. Every effort to reduce our environmental footprint makes us healthier and greener as a community. With this further expansion of our collections, thousands more residents can join us in reducing waste.”

Residents in the program will be eligible to select one food scrap cart per household among the county's three size options, 12-gallon, 35-gallon, and 65-gallon.

Collected materials will be processed at the Howard County Composting Facility to produce compost for sale to residents and commercial entities.

The announcement of the expansion came just before the beginning of Food Waste Prevention Week, which began April 1.

Acceptable items for the green bin include fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, eggshells, dairy, bread, pasta, rice, baked goods, coffee grounds, paper towels, and tea bags.

“As a community advocate for sustainable living, local business owner, and resident I am so proud to be rooted in a county where our administration understands that the health our environment directly impacts the health of our community,” said Erica Jones, Emerson resident and Community Ecology Institute board member. “Compost is an incredible natural resource and as a regenerative farming and garden educator, I’m thankful to have access to good stuff right here in the County. Feed the Green Bin!”