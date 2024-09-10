Over $17.5 million in casino money given through grants in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The next time you lose a hand of poker or a slot machine a Live! Casino, take solace in knowing part of your money goes to help out the community.

The Anne Arundel County Local Development Council uses casino money to give out grants.

This year, it gave out over $17.5 million to police and fire departments, community organizations, and nonprofits.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department received over $3.5 million for a brand-new fire engine and a new fire station closer to Arundel Mills Mall.

Firefighters say the upgrades are long overdue.

"Our newer stations have top-of-the-line exhaust systems for the carcinogens we may encounter on fire scenes, workout rooms to help our physical fitness, and areas to help our mental fitness. The station that we have now just doesn't have that, down to comforts like male and female bathrooms and so forth," said Donald Cline, a firefighter with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The new firehouse should be finished in the next four years.