PASADENA, Md. — A man has been arrested following a drug bust in Anne Arundel County Tuesday morning.

Police conducted a check of a silver Tesla after suspected drug activity in the parking lot of Royal Farms in Pasadena.

Officers say they saw drug materials in plain view inside the car.

After searching the vehicle, about 5.75 pounds of suspected cannabis and $14,687 were recovered.

The driver, 32-year-old Melvin Daniels Jr., was arrested and charged.