Over 100 people without service following water main break in Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A 10-inch water main break impacted over 100 people Friday afternoon.

According to the Baltimore County Public Works and Transportation, the main break is in the 6400 block of Golden Ring Road in Rosedale.

About 110 customers are without service.

Baltimore City DPW has a contractor working to repair the damage.

For more information on who to contact, click here.

