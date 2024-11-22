Over 100 people without service following water main break in Rosedale

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A 10-inch water main break impacted over 100 people Friday afternoon.

According to the Baltimore County Public Works and Transportation, the main break is in the 6400 block of Golden Ring Road in Rosedale.

About 110 customers are without service.

#ALERT A 10-inch water main has broken in the 6400 block of Golden Ring Rd in Rosedale. About 110 customers are w/o service. Baltimore City DPW has a contractor on site and is working to repair the damage. For more information on who to contact, visit: https://t.co/zHCnQmsfSe pic.twitter.com/I1z7kd5TWO — Baltimore County Public Works and Transportation (@BaltCoDPWT) November 22, 2024

Baltimore City DPW has a contractor working to repair the damage.

