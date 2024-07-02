Over 100 firefighters battle commercial blaze in Cecil County

ELKTON, Md. — The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is working to determine what caused a commercial fire in Elkton Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of Blue Ball Road for reports of a two-alarm fire.

Singerly Fire Company was joined by multiple surrounding departments to battle the blaze.

The fire originated within the garage and near a vehicle located in Iberia Holdings, a used auto parts distributor.

It took over 100 firefighters two hours to bring the fire under control.

While is cause has not yet been determined, officials have not ruled out metal grinding on a vehicle igniting nearby combustibles.

Damages are estimated to be $1 million.