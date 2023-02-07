Smoke caused by dropped cigarette forces Baltimore Circuit Courthouse to evacuate

BALTIMORE — A Tuesday morning fire forced a temporary evacuation of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Circuit Courthouse in downtown Baltimore.

According to Sheriff Sam Cogen, someone dropped a lit cigarette in a nearby street grate causing some smoke to enter the building.

Fire crews responded to fan out the courthouse leaving Courthouse West at 100 N. Calvert Street temporarily closed.

Cogen said scheduled hearings will still go on. To check the current docket click here.

This news story will be updated as more information becomes available.