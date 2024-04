These students are graduating high school with a job, at their high schools.

Baltimore County Schools gave an update on its new pilot program called "Great."

It stands for "Growing ready employees through applied training" and works with b-c-p-s students aged 18 through 20 who receive special education.

The program gets them ready for high-vacancy jobs within the school district.

The pilot ends this school year, but Dr. Rogers said they're already planning ways to expand it.