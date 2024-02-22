Our Mr. Trash Wheel gets his close-up

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s Mr. Trash Wheel is ready for his close-up. The semi-autonomous waste collector will be spotlighted in the newest book in Dr. Seuss’s “The Lorax” series.



Dropping on March 5, “Green Machines and Other Amazing Eco-Inventions," will show kid readers how Mr. Trash Wheel is an environmental hero as he cleans Baltimore’s rivers and streams.

The celebration doesn't stop on the page; the book’s release will be a big literary occasion.

Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative is teaming up with the Enoch Pratt Free Library and the National Aquarium for “Mr. Trash Wheel Presents: A Story Time and Sing-along Event.”

The book party will jump off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9.

This event is free and open to the public. For more info click here.