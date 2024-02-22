Watch Now
Our Mr. Trash Wheel gets his close-up

Posted at 2:44 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 14:55:19-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore’s Mr. Trash Wheel is ready for his close-up. The semi-autonomous waste collector will be spotlighted in the newest book in Dr. Seuss’s “The Lorax” series.
 
Dropping on March 5, “Green Machines and Other Amazing Eco-Inventions," will show kid readers how Mr. Trash Wheel is an environmental hero as he cleans Baltimore’s rivers and streams. 

The celebration doesn't stop on the page; the book’s release will be a big literary occasion. 

Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative is teaming up with the Enoch Pratt Free Library and the National Aquarium for “Mr. Trash Wheel Presents: A Story Time and Sing-along Event.” 

The book party will jump off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9.

This event is free and open to the public. For more info click here

