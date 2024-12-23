Our Daily Bread provides food, toys, and clothing to those in need at Jingle Party

BALTIMORE — Our Daily Bread employment center is known for cooking up hot meals to folks in need, case management, job training, and employment counseling.

During this year, Our Daily Bread served 147,000 meals. On Saturday, the center held its 3rd annual Jingle Party.

This gathering succeeded in warming bellies and providing smiles to those struggling to find joy this holiday season.

"We have 650 people registered to serve food," says Sue DeSantis, Administrator at Catholic Charities.

"Families can come in for two hours to pick toys. They get to pick clothing as well as toiletries and have a warm nice meal."

For more information about Our Daily Bread Employment Center click here.