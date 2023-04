BALTIMORE — It's got color, it's got charm, it's got blue crabs, lemon sticks, Pimlico, and the Patterson Park Pagoda.

Baltimore's newest mural will be like someone threw the city itself against a wall.

The "Our Baltimore" mural brings new life to what used to be the Gallery Mall at the Inner Harbor.

Local artists Eric Abecht and Andy Snair are the minds behind the artwork.

It's expected to be finished in May.